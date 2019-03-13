Two policemen arrested in Kisumu over Sh2,000 bribe

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 13 – Two police officers were nabbed by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives for reportedly demanding a Sh2,000 from three Burundian businessmen in Kisumu.

The officers who are stationed at the Railways Police Station had impounded goods that the traders were selling and hid them in one of their houses as they waited for a bribe in order to release them.

The officers spent the better part of Tuesday afternoon at the EACC offices as detectives recorded their statements.

EACC Regional Director Ignatius Wekesa confirmed the arrests and said that the two officers were filmed while receiving the bribe.

Wekesa says his office had received a complaint from the businessmen and nabbed the suspects in the process.

The suspects had reportedly threatened to arrest the Burundians and detain them and would only release them if they parted with bribes.

They are expected to be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.