Traffic disruptions expected Wednesday afternoon during Macron visit

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Motorists have been urged to avoid Haile Selassie Avenue and the area near the Nairobi Railways Station starting 3pm due to the visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

After being received by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the two leaders are expected to tour the Nairobi Central Railway Station.

Police spokesman Charles Owino stated that Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) should also vacate the area as it will be closed until 5pm.

President Kenyatta and Macron are thereafter expected to hold a joint press briefing after the tour on the proposed development of a commuter rail service from the station to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The two are also expected to announce their governments’ partnership in making train services in the country’s biggest airport a reality.

Macron who is in Ethiopia will meet leaders of the African Union before making the first-ever trip to Kenya by a French president.

On Thursday, he will attend the One Planet Summit in Nairobi on reversing climate change.

Rwanda meanwhile has invited Macron to attend the 25th anniversary of the country’s 1994 genocide that killed some 800,000 of its citizens.