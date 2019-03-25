Three injured in 20th Century Building fire

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – Three people sustained injuries this afternoon when a fire broke out at Twentieth Century Building on Mama Ngina Street.

Witnesses told Capital FM News Beat that the fire might have started at a laundry and dry-cleaning company that is located on the ground floor of the building.

“There are two people who were pulled out with injuries, an operator who had glass cuts and a pregnant lady who is due anytime now. The third person was rescued from the first floor where it is suspected he had inhaled some smoke,” a security guard told our reporter.

Firefighters from the City-County of Nairobi rushed to the scene and managed to contain the fire which started shortly after 1 pm.

Businesses along the street rushed to close the premises following panic in the Central Business District

“We heard something like a loud burst. When I came to the door to check, I saw people running towards the exit, but we did not know what it was. We were suspecting that it could be a gas cylinder or the engine in the generator room. It is at that point we saw a heavy smoke billowing, and we started raising an alarm to which the fire brigade responded and put out the fire,” another witness said.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be established.