The first Child Protection Unit in Africa opens in Nairobi

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – The first Child Protection Unit has been officially opened in Nairobi and also the first one in Africa which will be exclusively be dealing with culprits of child abuse and exploitation.

The event was presided over by British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey who has assured UK’s commitment in the protection of children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey has said even if abusers of children come from his country, he will make sure they face the full force of law.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti who was also present says the opening of this unit is a major milestone in protecting children who are the future of this Country.

Further the unit will ensure that child abusers are monitored, culprits arrested and children rescued as it’s equipped with modern technology which will assist in collecting water tight evidence for successful investigations and prosecution of child abusers.