Televangelist Ng’ang’a charged over threats to TV journalist

, KIAMBU, Kenya, Mar 19 – Neno Evangelism Centre head James Ng’ang’a has been charged with an offence of incitement to violence and disobedience of the law.

Ng’ang’a was arraigned before Kiambu Resident Magistrate Justus Kituku, where he denied the criminal charge and was released on a cash bail of Sh200,000 or bond of Sh300,00 pending the pre-trial hearing on April 3, 2019.

The prosecution told the court, that on or about March 10, 2019 in Nairobi County without lawful excuse uttered words, “nakuambia kijana.. I am telling you as chief commander you have to stop if you don’t I promise you will face the consequences.”

The prosecution said the words indicated or implied that it might be desirable to bring death or physical injury to Citizen TV Linus Kaikai.

“The utterance on incitement and disobedience of the law is contrary to section 96(a) of the Penal Code,” the court heard.

Ng’ang’a was arrested on Sunday night after Kaikai made a complaint to the police over the alleged threat to his life.