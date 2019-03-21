Suspects in Sh2bn fake currency saga to be held for 5 more days

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Four suspects in the Sh2 billion fake currency saga at Barclays Bank Queensway branch have been remanded at the Kileleshwa Police Station for five more days.

Presiding Magistrate Zainabu Abdul allowed the application by the investigating officers, saying the police need time to investigate the matter.

“This is a matter of public interest and given the amount of money involved, I will allow the application for custody of the suspects,” she said.

The court said the investigating team has indicated that they to verify the currency which are said to be in dollars and also established the mineral recovered from the bank whether its genuine gold.

The mineral will be verified by the Director of Mining and Geology.

She directed that the matter be mentioned on March 26, 2019 to confirm the progress made in the investigation.

The investigating officer CL Daniel Ptaalam had applied for 10 days to complete their investigations.

The application was opposed by the defence team led by Stanley Kangai and Samson Nyaberi on grounds that the prosecution had not given the court the compelling reasons to hold them.

They said the suspects Erick Adede, Ahmed Shah, Irene Wairimu Kimani and Elizabeth Muthoni were arrested at the bank on Tuesday at 10am.

The court heard that the prosecution did not demonstrate that they were a flight risk.

“The investigation officer has taken all documents belonging to the suspects whom they do not require during the investigations,” the lawyers told the court.

The investigating team will seek to view CCTV cameras at the bank and its surroundings which requires time.