Supreme Court overturns decision to free two Iranian terror suspects

NAIROBI, Kenya, mar 15 – The Supreme Court has overturned a Court of Appeal decision that acquitted two Iranian terror suspects, and has now ordered they serve their jail term.

In a majority ruling, the judges ruled that the Court of Appeal erred in overturning the High Court’s judgement jailing the two terror suspects for 15 years.

The suspects had moved to the Court of Appeal where they appealed a magistrate’s judgement of life imprisonment.

Ahmad Mohammed and Sayeed Mousavi were convicted of three terrorism-related charges after they were found in possession of 15 kilograms of RDX – a lethal chemical used to assemble explosives, in June 2012.

Earlier Friday, three suspects accused of plotting with the Iranian ambassador to Kenya to free the two from jail were released, with the prosecution saying it has no evidence to press charges against them.

Developing story…