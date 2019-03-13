Sonko CEC nominees vetted but one a no-show

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Vetting of the County Executive Committee members nominated by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has concluded but the nominee for the Health docket, Stella Bosire, failed to show up before the assembly’s appointment committee.

Bosire who is the Medical Superintended at Kiambu Hospital said some matters need to be addressed before she could take up the offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chair of the committee Acting Speaker Chege Mwaura said Bosire did not submit her documents as required, indicating that she was no longer interested in the job.

The nominee for Environment, former nominated Member of Parliament Sonia Birdi was however declared arrogant and ignorant after she refused to answer some of the questions posed and also lacked knowledge about the environment prompting the members to question her competence for the job.

A member of the committee and the assembly’s Minority Whip Peter Imwatok asked Birdi what she knows about Nairobi River.

“Can you tell the committee where Nairobi River starts and where it ends,” asked Imwatok

“I refuse to answer that question,” Birdi.

“Can you tell us what is riparian land?” asked Roysambu MCA Peter Warutere.

“I’m not going to answer this question… I’m not a student,” said Birdi.

Another member Millicent Mugadi asked her if she has ever been to the Dandora dumpsite and in which constituency is it located.

“I have visited Dandora dumpsite several times, it’s in Donholm constituency,” answered Birdi.

Members laughed as there is no such constituency.

The 2015 weighbridge saga where her and MP Alfred Keter caused disturbance also come back to haunt her, as committee members questioned her integrity following the incidence.

Others who have been vetted include the Acting County Secretary Pauline Waititu who is seeking to head Devolution and Public Service, Winfred Wangui (Finance) and Lucia Mulwa (Education).

Wangui who is currently serving as the Finance and Economic Planning Chief Officer told the committee that she had noted all the problems facing the County Treasury and if granted the job she will ensure the sector is streamlined.