Shock for worshippers as car rams into church, halts at the altar

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Worshippers at a church in Kahawa West were left in shock Saturday after a car rammed into the building only coming to a screeching halt at the altar.

The vehicle had hit a motorcycle and another car outside the church but did not stop and ended inside the church.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The shaken worshippers quickly went into prayer after surviving the incident.

Police visited the scene to conduct investigations.

Pedestrians remain the most vulnerable group of road users with 235 having died out of 683 people who have lost their lives on the road since the year began.

This is according to statistics results by the National Transport and Safety Authority.

On the other hand, fatalities from motorcycle accidents have dropped to 128 from 137 over the same period last year.

Cases of road carnage remain rampant despite the government adopting drastic measures to reverse a trend that has claimed tens of thousands of lives over the years.

The latest deaths occurred on March 22 in Nakuru where 11 people died in an accident involving six vehicles.

Speeding and drink driving have been identified as some of the factors contributing to the accidents.