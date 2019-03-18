Senate, Matiangi say synergy key in achieving Big 4 Agenda

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – A three-hour meeting between the Senate Liaison Committee and the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee has urged collaboration between the various government organisations implementing development projects and county governments to ensure projects are implemented efficiently.

This is after the Cabinet Committee chaired by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi stated that the Executive is continuously facing frustration in implementing its projects at the county level because of red tape imposed by County Governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matiangi cited a scenario in which funding for an infrastructure project in Kajiado County risks being withdrawn because the contractor had been identified but work was yet to commence as a result of bottlenecks such as enforcement of statutory regulations, forcing projects to overshoot budgets to the detriment of taxpayers.

“We are absolutely ready to consult with the committees here so that we unlock some of the challenges we have especially in the counties and the implementation of government projects. There are resources that are stuck; we cannot move, because either the legislation has not passed but we are likely to have a consultation meeting with the Council of Governors next week so that we address these issues together,” he added.

The Interior CS added cooperation and partnership between government agencies holds the key to ensuring full implementation of government projects within stipulated timelines to allow citizens benefit.

“The beauty about all this is that our focus is on the implementation of the development project across the country, and we are all now facing in one direction in that respect.”

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka agreed to convene a Speaker’s Kamukunji where respective Cabinet Secretaries shall make comprehensive presentations on the Big Four Agenda and projects.

“We would to fast track legislation affecting development projects and programmes; encourage continuous consultation with all devolution stakeholders that is; the Senate, Council of Governors, County Assemblies and congruence in public participation both from the Executive and the Senate to ensure that the public interest is upheld in all projects,” said the Senate Speaker.

According to the meeting communiqué the two arms of government also agreed that the respective ministries developing new policies and projects should forward their briefs to the Chairpersons of Committees for their information.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and Cabinet Secretary without portfolio Raphael Tuju attended the inaugural meeting to identify areas of co-operation to ensure timely and cost effective delivery of government projects.