Ruto’s spouse supports Destiny Women Capital

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Deputy President William Ruto's wife Rachel has partnered with an investment group, known as Destiny Women Capital, to celebrate women across the globe as they strive to achieve economic empowerment.

The organization dubbed seeks to “celebrate women across the globe as they strive to achieve #BalanceforBetter in their daily lives.”

Through their affordable financing solutions, Destiny Women Capital is giving women-led enterprises competitive edge in the business sphere, strategically positioning them for success and influence.

“Women now have a voice to advocate for their rights through financial inclusion strategies such as Table Banking, that have earned them a seat at the decision-making table,” said Brian Kanene, a Senior Assistant Director at the Rachel’s office.

The International Women’s Day marked on Thursday is a reminder that investing in women is a sure guarantee of an empowered generation of future leaders.

On Friday, Ruto said the Government will continue with its efforts in ensuring women are well represented in government positions or better yet achieve the two-third gender rule.

Speaking at Kamwenja Teachers Training College in Nyeri County, the DP stated that the two-third gender bill is a Constitutional requirement that must be fulfilled.

Ruto said although several attempts by Parliament had been made to ensure the bill is passed but later proved to be unsuccessfully, he noted he was confident that it will eventually come to fruition.

He assured women across the country that the Government was committed to eliminating barriers hindering their participation in the leadership of the country.