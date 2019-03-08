Rights group to hold weekly demos to pressure Uhuru to sack corrupt officials

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8-Human rights group under the umbrella of Kenyans of Goodwill now want President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack corrupt senior government officials who have been adversely implicated in graft cases.

Led by the group’s acting Chair Elias Ngungi, the group declared to hold weekly demonstrations outside President Uhuru Kenyatta’s office until corrupt officials step aside.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kenyans are tired and our main aim is to call for the resignation of all those mentioned in corruption scandals, we will carry out demonstrations weekly and if they don’t act we will increase the number of days,” he said.

Ngungi said they have seen senior officials in other countries resigning because of corruption, suggesting that the same should be applied here in Kenya.

He gave an example of South Korean Prime Minister Lee Wan-Koo who resigned in April 2015 amid corruption scandal.

Former Deputy Presidential aspirant Muthiora Kariara who was part of the group said empty threats from the President towards corrupt officials are not enough and this has forced them to take action.

“This marks the beginning of the series of demonstration that we will be doing, we urge every Kenyan of good will to join in and do their part because the wheels of corruption will not come into a halt until we the people make them,” said Kariara.

Bunge La Mwananchi President Josephat Waema said they are ready to picket every Wednesday so as to put pressure on the President to acts and public money acquired through corruption is recovered.

“We are doing this to show our displeasure to the ongoing corruption in government and especially all the cabinet secretaries who have been adversely mentioned should resign and pave way for investigations, these demonstrations will be weekly and the attendance will be increasing as we go on,” he said.

Their calls come at a time when two Cabinet Secretaries have been grilled by the Director of Criminal Investigations over loss of funds in their Ministries.

The Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has already been questioned thrice over the loss of colossal sums of money in the construction of Arror and Kimwarer Dams which are in Elgeyo-Marakwet.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has also been quizzed over Sh100 million tender to facilitate a tourism conference in 2017.