Raila, Sonko vow won’t allow Toi Market grabbing after fire

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has assured Nairobi’s Toi Market traders that they will be protected from grabbers eyeing the land after the fire that broke out Tuesday morning.

Odinga says such individuals with vested interests will not be allowed to flourish and assured that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government will take stern action against them.

“This is not the first time that Toi Market has been burnt down. This fire was set deliberately. I have been an MP here when we started this market and it has benefited so many people. But there are those individuals who when they see a piece of land somewhere do all they can to grab it,” he observed.

The cause of the fire which broke out at about 3am has not yet been established and investigations are currently underway.

“I am sure that these grabbers are behind the burning of this market. They will then come with policemen here tomorrow to start building. I want to tell you that this will not happen. We cannot allow our people to be chased away from where they get their livelihood,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Governor Sonko has donated Sh5 million to Toi Market operators after the fire that led to a loss of unknown value.

He assured the traders that the market will be rebuilt afresh.

He also put land grabbers in Nairobi on notice and called for national unity, as he urged politicians to shun away from bad politics and instead focus on service delivery.

“We are going to withdraw Sh5 million cash and together with my team, we shall start the rebuilding of this market. We do not want to joke especially with people’s lives,” he stated.

The market is a favourite to many Kenyans due to its accessibility and the availability of second-hand clothes, shoes, household goods, fresh fruits and vegetables.