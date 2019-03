Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – The United States Geological Survey on Sunday night reported a magnitude 4.8 quake NNW of Wundanyi, Taita Taveta.

The quake was reported at about 7.21pm Kenyan time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after, Twitter was awash with reports of tremors in several counties across the country.

Some of those who felt the tremors said they were inside buildings, outside or even on the road.

Reports of the tremors came from Nairobi, Kiambu, Mombasa, Nyeri and parts of the Coast.