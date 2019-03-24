Pursue the corrupt, Kalonzo and Wetangula urge DCI Kinoti

Shares

, BUNGOMA, Kenya, Mar 24 – Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula have called on investigative agencies to prosecute individuals who have been implicated in corruption to avoid politicization of the war.



The leaders say the recent war of words by leaders over the corruption fight are meant damage the image of the institutions charged with the mandate whilst they have the duty to deal with the vice.



Musyoka said increased attacks on the DCI and DPP by political leaders are denting their credibility and the faith Kenyans have on their ability to slay the dragon of corruption, thus they should move with speed and arraign individuals who have been adversely mentions in court.



“The only fruit on Uhuru’s legacy is the fight against corruption; But you cannot achieve this by just words, Kenyans word to see action, let people be prosecuted,” said Musyoka.



On hunger, Musyoka says the government has breached the constitutional rights of the people of Baringo and Turkana.



Wetangula while thanking President Kenyatta for heeding his call to action against corrupt individuals in his government, said action on those individuals is the best way to redeem this country.



“When you hear that the fight against corruption is targeting certain communities, then it only explains one thing; it explains how unequal access Kenyans have to public positions,” says Wetangula.



The Leaders where speaking Sunday at Mukhweya Catholic Church in Nalando, Bungoma County when they attended a church service and fund raiser to complete the church sanctuary.



Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati urging the two leaders to show the country direction urging that come 2022, “we need to be in the government.”