Public inquest into Gakuru’s death to start afresh

, NYERI, Kenya, Mar 21 – A public inquest into the death of former Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru will start afresh, a court has ordered.

Nyeri Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo issued the order after Amana Africa filed an application expressing interest to cross-examine State witnesses.

The organisation, in which the deceased was a member, entered into the case on Thursday when the matter, which had for one month due to absence of the presiding magistrate Maisy Chesang, came up for mention.

Chesang is police custody in connection with the death of her husband lawyer Robert Chesang’.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Peter Mairanyi supported the idea of starting the inquest afresh.

“After we adjourned in the previous hearings, I got information on which I would like to examine the witnesses,” said Mairanyi.

Already three witnesses, led by the former governor’s personal assistant Josphat Mwangi Maina and two body guards, Corporal Peter Mwaniki Maigua and Corporal Samson Lekol have testified.

Lawyer Kaari Kimathi for the late governor’s parents and siblings also did not oppose the move.

In her orders, Kagendo also directed that the inquest be conducted for seven days. The dates were fixed as June 25, 27 and 28 and July 2, 4, 9 and 11.