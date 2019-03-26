President Museveni due in the country for 2 day State Visit

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, is expected to jet into the country on Wednesday for a two-day State Visit.

According to State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, the visiting Head of State will be received by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa where the State reception ceremonies will be conducted.

“His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of the Republic of Uganda, will be in the Coastal City of Mombasa for a two-day State Visit of Kenya starting Wednesday, 27th March 2019,” she said.

She stated that thereafter, “the two leaders will proceed to State House, Mombasa, where they will lead bilateral talks with their respective delegations before conducting a joint press briefing.”

During the two-day State Visit, President Museveni, accompanied by his host President Kenyatta, will tour the Port of Mombasa.