President Kenyatta to officially open devolution conference

, NAIROBI, Kenya, March 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Tuesday expected to officially open the 6th Annual Devolution Conference taking place in Kirinyaga.

The five-day meeting seeks to bring together Governors from across the country where they will be discussing what they have been able to deliver.

The theme of this year’s Conference is “Deliver. Transform. Measure” with a clarion call of “Remaining Accountable”.

The Conference is anchored on the Big Four Agenda that include Trade, Agriculture, Health, Affordable Housing and infrastructure sectors.

The meeting will also mark an important milestone in Devolution and give stakeholders an opportunity to review performance of County Governments.