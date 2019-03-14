President Kenyatta, Macron among leaders attending UN meet

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – The One Planet Summit will on Thursday will be opened officially at the UN Headquarters here in Nairobi, co-hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and French leader Emmanuel Macron.

The fourth session of the UN Environment Assembly tagged UNEA-4 commenced on Monday under the theme “Innovative solutions for environmental challenges and sustainable consumption and production.”

Kenya will be seeking to upscale discussion on sustainable use of natural resources in line with Sustainable Development Goals.

UNEA-4 will also build on global consensus and commitments made at the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference, the Kenya’s inaugural ocean economy conference held in Nairobi in November last year.

Macron who arrived in the country yesterday assured that his government will support the ongoing efforts towards peace and stability in Somalia where Kenyan soldiers are part of an African Union peace mission.

Traffic disruptions are expected on major roads due to the presence of several Heads of State and governments expected to attend the Assembly.

According to police, traffic arrangements have been made that could impact on normal flow within the city.

The roads likely to be affected on the days stated include Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway and Limuru Road.

Apart from President Kenyatta and Macron, other visiting heads of state expected at the assembly include Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, Madagascar’s Andry Rajoelina, Maithripala Sirisena of Sri Lanka and Rwanda Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente.

Others attending the meeting are World Bank’s interim President Kristalina Georgieva and acting UN Executive Director Joyce Musya.