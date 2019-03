Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – A police officer is among four suspects arrested in relation to the murder of lawyer Robert Chesang at his Lukenya home in Machakos two weeks ago.

Police recovered an AK-47 rifle and seven spent cartridges said to have been used by gunmen who stormed Chesang’s Moke Gardens home on February 17 and sprayed him with a hail of bullets.

The Law Society of Kenya had issued a statement calling for speedy investigations while condemning the heinous act.

LSK asked Police Inspector General Joseph Boinnet to ensure the arrest of those behind the murder so justice prevails.