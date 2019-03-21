Police probe sodomy claims against cook at a Machakos children’s home

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Mar 21 – Detectives in Machakos have commenced investigations into allegations that a cook at the Martyrs of Uganda Children’s Home has been sodomizing boys at the institution.

The investigation comes a day after the children’s home was closed following a court order obtained by the Machakos Children’s Department after nine boys reported they were sodomized by the cook.

Machakos Police Chief Mohammed Bochalla says the cook is at large but his officers have launched a manhunt.

The boys alleged to have been sodomized were taken to the Machakos Rescue Centre and Remand Home after a medical examination at Machakos Level Five Hospital confirmed that the boys were sodomized.

The boys claim the cook who has worked for the church institution for close to 10 years has been sodomizing them for a while.

Last month, one of the boys reported being sodomized by the cook, an issue that led the police and Machakos Children’s Department to commence investigations.

The boy indicated that the incidents took place in the orphanage kitchen where the cook would lure them and later threaten to deny them food if they uttered a word about the incident to anyone.

The orphanage was a home to 39 boys which also has a primary school wing.

The name of the cook is yet to be disclosed.