Over 128 individuals arrested for illegal water connections in Nairobi

, NAIROBI, March, Mar 11- Over 128 individuals have been arrested for illegal water connections in Nairobi since Governor Mike Sonko launched the war against these culprits late last year.

Governor Sonko said they have also shut down over 483 illegal water connection points within Nairobi.

Since the operation to close down illegal water connections started, the areas of Huruma, Ngei, Pangani, Mwiki, Clay City Kasarani, Maji-Mazuri Kasarani, Githurai 44 and Zimmerman among other regions have realised improved water supply.

“My officers from the county department of water are on continuous surveillance to ensure that this issue of illegal water connection is brought to an end,” said Sonko.

He said the operation has also helped the Nairobi City County realise improved revenue from the water billing system.

“Another thing that is notable, is the increased billing figures over the period since we launch this operation. Initially, the county government was losing millions of monies due to illegal connection,” said the City Governor.

The crackdown on illegal water connection launched last December is being carried out by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company and targets to end cases of water shortage in city estates.

The operation is being carried out in all the 17 sub-counties within the capital and is led by Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company Director Nahashon Muguna.

Sonko urged Muguna to sustain the war on water cartels and those who are diverting piped water for their own personal use.

In December, Sonko announced a Sh300,000 cash reward for anyone who will help the Nairobi City County Government identify those behind the water cartels.

He also offered a Sh10,000 cash reward for anyone who reports county officials who are colluding with the cartels to divert piped water for their own personal benefit.

In January, Sonko also warned that he will reshuffle staff at Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company to deal with cartels that are causing an artificial water shortage in Nairobi.

“There is a cartel at Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company that has been frustrating my people, I will soon carry out a reshuffle to dismantle that cartel at Nairobi Water,” said Sonko.

Sonko said the reshuffle will be inevitable if the problem of the artificial water shortage persisted.

Areas that have been affected by water shortage are; Kasarani, Lang’ata, Roysambu, Mathare, Kibra among others.