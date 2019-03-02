Orange Democratic Movement gives Huduma Namba thumbs up

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – The government’s National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) registration process better known ‘Huduma Namba’ has got a shot in the arm after the Opposition party ODM threw its full support behind it.

The programme whose mass registration exercise starts on March 15 is set to capture a person’s age, gender, level of education, marital status, place of residence, source of livelihood among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the conclusion of the ODM National Governing Council meeting which was chaired by Party Leader Raila Odinga, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said delegates backed the bio-metric registration drive because it will set the stage for proper enumeration of the Kenyan population useful in the equitable allocation of resources among other things.

The development comes days after the Senate Committee on the Security and Foreign Relations ordered suspension of the process until March 11 when the Interior CS Fred Matiangi, ICT CS Joe Mucheru and Attorney General Kihara Kariuki to appraise them of the programme.

Committee Vice -Chairman and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who chaired the meeting further issued the summons after the officials failed to appear before the committee on Thursday to respond to concerns raised by members over the implementation of the Sh6 billion project that is already being piloted in 15 counties.

Senators also want to know whether the Huduma Namba identification numbers will replace the National Identity Card citing that under the programme, Kenyans are to be registered digitally and given unique identification numbers generated by NIIMS

According to the government, 31,500 bio-metric kits have been delivered to counties as it goes ahead with the exercise expected to improve government data on Kenya’s citizens.