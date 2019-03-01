ODM Council approves Jumwa’s expulsion, pardons apologetic Dori

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 1 – The Orange Democratic Movement National Governing Council meeting on Friday unanimously resolved to expel Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa from the party.

The meeting however deferred the decision to expel her Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori after he wrote an apology letter to the Secretary General Edwin Sifuna in which be apologised to the party for his rebellion.

The party’s National Executive Council had in January recommended to kick out the duo from the Orange party for allegedly associating with the Deputy President William Ruto.

Section 14 (7) of the Political Parties Act states that a member of a political party may only be expelled from that party if the member has infringed the Constitution of the political party and after the member has been afforded a fair opportunity to be heard in accordance with the internal party disputes resolution mechanisms as prescribed in the Constitution of the party.

The party is now required to communicate the resolution to the Registrar of Political Parties who after certifying that due process was followed with, write to the Clerk of the National informing him of the de-registration of Jumwa as a ODM Member, which will then require the parliamentary seat to be declared vacant prompting a by-election.

The matter may however drag on because Jumwa through her lawyer Kipchumba Murkomen had filed an appeal to the decision by the Party NEC.

In the appeal, the Malindi MP contests the resolution on her expulsion claiming that the grounds were made in complete disregard of the Orange Party Constitution.

She also pointed out that she did not get a fair hearing from the Party Disciplinary Committee which commenced the process because it was not properly constituted.