Nyeri magistrate, 3 others detained for 9 days over husband’s murder

, MACHAKOS, Kenya March 4 – Nyeri Senior Resident Magistrate Pauline Omungala Chesang and three others have been detained for nine days to allow investigations into their involvement in the murder of lawyer Robert Chesang completed.

Pauline is the wife of Chesang, and the two are said to have been having domestic quarrels days before he was shot in hail of bullets.

According to police, the magistrate spent the night at the Athi River police station after she was arrested on Sunday.

She had been summoned for questioning over the murder of her husband when police detained her.

Two other police officers and a retiree had been arrested over the incident that occurred last month.