Nigerian woman due in court over drug trafficking

Today 8:58 am (34 minutes ago)
Shares
The woman named as Princess Okoye was arrested with 77 Pellets of suspected narcotics concealed in plastic bottles containing milk/FILE

By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, March 5 – A Nigerian woman arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for trafficking drugs believed to be heroin is expected before court on Tuesday.

The woman named as Princess Okoye was arrested with 77 Pellets of suspected narcotics concealed in plastic bottles containing milk.

According to police, “upon being placed under observation, she emitted an additional 15 Pellets.”

She had been intercepted as she prepared to board a plane to Italy and remained under observation as investigations continued.

Post Views: 16

GET TOP NEWS FOR THE DAY DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX

Shares

Latest Articles

More Stories

News Podcasts

Opinion Leaders

Most Viewed