Nigerian woman due in court over drug trafficking

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, March 5 – A Nigerian woman arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for trafficking drugs believed to be heroin is expected before court on Tuesday.

The woman named as Princess Okoye was arrested with 77 Pellets of suspected narcotics concealed in plastic bottles containing milk.

According to police, “upon being placed under observation, she emitted an additional 15 Pellets.”

She had been intercepted as she prepared to board a plane to Italy and remained under observation as investigations continued.

