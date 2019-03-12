New US envoy assures Kenya of continued support in war against terrorism

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – The United States has reassured of its continued support for Kenya in the war against terrorism.

Incoming US Ambassador to Kenya, Kyle McCarter, said he will do everything within his power to help prevent Kenya from being used as a terrorist gateway by enhancing the two countries’ strategic alliance to defeat terrorist threats.

“National security is extremely important to both our countries,” Ambassador McCarter said when he presented his credentials to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“As ambassador, I will use my experience to help advance the many development programmes and policy initiatives in our long standing US-Kenya partnership towards self-reliance,” the US envoy added.

The US Ambassador was among six envoys whose credentials were received by President Kenyatta Tuesday at a ceremony held at State House, Nairobi.

“Kenya is a top priority for this administration, as demonstrated by the elevation last year of the US-Kenya relationship to a strategic partnership following the historic meeting between President Trump and President Kenyatta in 2018, and by the many recent high-level visits to Kenya by senior US officials,” Ambassador McCarter said.

Other incoming envoys were High Commissioner Gobopang Duke Lefhoko (Botswana), Maria Alejandra Guerra (Chile), Meles Alem Tekea (Ethiopia), Jong Tong Hak (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) and Unnur Orradottir Ramette (Iceland). The envoys from Korea and Iceland are non-resident ambassadors accredited to Kenya.

Receiving the credentials, President Kenyatta welcomed the new envoys and assured them of his support to make their tour of duty in Kenya successful.

“Welcome to Kenya and feel at home. I look forward to working with you to strengthen the cooperation and bilateral relations for the benefit of the people of our countries,” President Kenyatta separately told the envoys.

Botswana Ambassador Lefhoko committed to traverse Kenya’s expanse during his tour of duty in order to interact with Kenyans from all walks of life to further strengthen the bonds of friendship that exist between the people of the two countries.

Ethiopian Ambassador Meles praised the consistent and stable relations that the two countries have maintained over the years.

“It is therefore high time for a new path to boost trade, investment, infrastructural development and to improve food security apart from deepening our people-to-people ties,” Ambassador Meles said.

Chilean Ambassador Maria Alejandra Guerra said Kenya and Chile have a lot to learn from each other especially in agribusiness and tourism, saying she looked forward to the signing of a Memorandum of understanding that will promote commerce and investment between the two nations.

Korean Ambassador Jong assured President Kenyatta that his government supports Kenya’s Big 4 agenda that targets improving the lives of Kenyans through the provision of universal healthcare, affordable housing, jobs through enhancing the manufacturing sector and boosting food security.

The Ambassador of Iceland Ramette said she will devote all her efforts to promoting the friendly relations that exist between Kenya and her country. She said her focus will be deepening development cooperation between the two countries.