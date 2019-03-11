Nationalities on board crashed Ethiopian Airlines ET302

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – As investigators begin examining the flight data recorders from an Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday, here is the latest breakdown of the nationalities of the people who died.

The Nairobi-bound ET 302 jet came down shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa with 157 people onboard.

The information comes from Ethiopian Airlines, which did not separately list the nationalities of the 149 passengers and eight crew, and other sources.

The count is not yet final.

– Africa –

Kenya 32

Ethiopia 9

Egypt 6

Morocco 2

Djibouti 1

Mozambique 1

Rwanda 1

Sudan 1

Somalia 1

Togo 1

Uganda 1

Nigeria 1

– Americas –

Canada 18

United States 8

– Asia –

China 8

India 4

Indonesia 1

Nepal 1

– Europe –

Italy 8

France 7

Britain 7

Germany 5

Slovakia 4

Russia 3

Austria 3

Sweden 4

Spain 2

Poland 2

Belgium 1

Ireland 1

Norway 1

Serbia 1

– Middle East –

Israel 2

Saudi Arabia 1

Yemen 1

– Provisional total –

150