National Assembly to vet Magoha for education docket

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Education Cabinet Secretary nominee George Magoha is on Thursday expected before a parliamentary committee to undergo an approval hearing following his naming to replace Amina Mohamed.

According to a schedule appearing on the National Assembly website, Magoha is slated before the Committee on Appointments from 10am at a sitting to be held at County Hall’s Mini-Chamber.

House Speaker Justin Muturi – who chairs the committee – had informed MPs that he had formally received a message from President Uhuru Kenyatta naming the outgoing Kenya National Examination Council Chairman to head the Education docket.

In accordance with the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai announced a seven-day period during which members of the public can submit their views in support or against the nomination of the former University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor.

If appointed, Magoha will have his work cut out for him as he will be tasked with ensuring the new Competency Based Curriculum succeeds.