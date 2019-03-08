National Assembly to go paperless in April

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The National Assembly will from April commence using a paperless system as it pushes on with its agenda digitize operations at the legislature.

Majority Leader Aden Duale (Garissa Township) said that most of the 349 legislators have familiarized themselves with details of the system.

Duale exuded optimism that the iPads would also go a long way in cutting the running cost of the House.

“In line with the earlier communication you have made to the House, I wish to remind Members that the National Assembly has been preparing to transition to the use of paperless system in the Chamber.”

“It is in this regard that short briefing sessions have been organized for the remaining members to be familiarized with the system. It is envisaged that the system will be rolled after the short recess in April, so everything from the day’s Order Paper, reports, constitution and all other statutory documents will be on your iPad,” he stressed.

This will be yet advancement into digitizing how the House transacts business after it adopted a bio-metric system to track attendance and keep tabs on MPs being among major highlights of House Speaker Justin Muturi’s term.

In July 2018, the Public Service Commission (PSC) earmarked Sh90 million to purchase 349 iPads for the members will enhance access to information in the National Assembly.

The Commission which is chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi said the devices will improve performance and communication in the National Assembly.