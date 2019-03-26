Name and shame the corrupt, Mutua urges President Kenyatta

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Mar 26 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has challenged President Uhuru Kenya to name those involved in grand corruption.

He said corruption was tainting President Kenyatta’s legacy adding that he should spare no one while slaying perpetrators of the vice .

Mutua said the Head of State has insisted that nobody will be spared in the corruption war even if they were his close aides or relatives thus implying he knew them.

“Let the President be bold enough and make public the individuals who are implicated in graft,” said Mutua.

He added that it was time the president stopped speaking in parables and instead take on the corruption cartels head on for the sake of posterity.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader added it would be prudent for the president to name and shame the culprits so that Kenyans know his fight against graft was relentless and there was no let up.

Mutua was speaking in Mumbuni Ward where he launched a free seed distribution program where vulnerable people from each of the forty wards across will seeds ahead of the long rains.

“Corruption is literally killing us as billions of public funds are being stolen while Kenyans were dying as a result of famine and drought,” Mutua said.

He said corruption was a cancer which if not tamed will ruin the nation.

“It is a shame that some leaders are claiming that their communities are being targeted in the graft war yet they steal as individuals,” said Mutua.

He said agencies fighting corruption must not be cowed by persons who are implicated in the looting sprees.

“I support the agencies fully and urge them not to relent in the crusade .

Looters are enemies of the nation, ” said Mutua.

He said the billions of shillings stolen by well-known individuals could have been used to improve the lives of millions of Kenyan’s who are living in abject poverty.

Mutua said his ambition to vie for the presidency come 2022 was driven by his desire to serve Kenyan’s selflessly.

