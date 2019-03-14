Nakuru becomes first county to sign sanitation strategy

Shares

, NAKURU, Kenya, Mar 14 – Nakuru is the first county to launch a sanitation strategy in the country and the second in the world after Bangladesh.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui who spearheaded the launch of Nakuru Countywide Inclusive Sanitation Strategy and commissioning of Nakuru Countywide Sanitation Steering Committee (NACOSTEC) said it will help the devolved unit in providing proper sanitation to her people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The strategy will help the County Government in providing sanitation to all including the physically challenged,” he said.

Kinyanjui noted that improving sanitation will reduce funds used to treat waterborne diseases such as cholera, dysentery, typhoid and diarrhoea.

He observed that over the years, investment in sanitation has been low and expressed hopes that this will change as it has a direct impact to the economy, Healthcare and education.

Governor Kinyanjui said investment in proper sanitation in Naivasha has saved the county Sh41million that would have been used to treat disease outbreak.

In Nakuru West which is also prone to waterborne diseases especially cholera, sanitation had seen the county save about Sh21million.

The governor said there are investment opportunities in sanitation such us making of briquettes by Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company using faecal matter.

The briquettes (fuel) save the county up to 88 trees a day.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring proper sanitation in schools, adding that lack of good toilets affects learning especially for girls.

Water Chief Administrative Secretary, Winnie Guchu who graced the occasion on behalf of Water Cabinet Secretary urged counties to prioritise sanitation in their financial budget allocations.

She observed that counties were losing billions of shillings on diseases which can be prevented through simple sanitation.

The CAS also called on county governments to think of how they can create revenue through proper waste recycling.

She added that the ministry will have a meeting with all the CECs in charge of water in order to share the master plan on water and sanitation to guide them even as counties come up with their master plans.

The function was also attended by Deputy Governor Dr Erick Korir, World Bank, Vittens Evides, World Vision and other partners.

Also present were CECs Eng. Festus Ngeno, Dr Kariuki Gichuki and Peter Ketyenya.