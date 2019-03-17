Nairobi lawyer held after ‘accidentally’ shooting son dead

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Police are investigating an incident where a Nairobi lawyer shot dead his son on Sunday in Muthaiga North Estate.

Lawyer Assa Nyakundi shot dead his 29-year-old son while they were proceeding home after attending a church service along Mombasa Road.

According to a police report seen by Capital FM News, the lawyer was the one driving when the incident happened.

He told police that he “accidentally” pulled the trigger on his Glock pistol, discharging one bullet that hit his son on the chest.

After the bizarre incident, he rushed him to the Aga Khan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“As he neared his house at Muthaiga North, near Judicial Training Institute, he reached back to retrieve his firearm loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm from the right pouch of the said motor vehicle to holster it,” reads the police report.

Lawyer Nyakundi who is a licenced firearm holder has been detained as police probe the incident.

His son’s body is at Aga Khan Hospital where a post-mortem will be undertaken.