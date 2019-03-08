Nairobi Jubilee MCAs defend DP Ruto against accusation by Raila

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Marc 8-Nairobi Jubilee Members of County Assembly have come out to defend Deputy President William Ruto against continuous attacks by NASA leader Raila Odinga, who on several occasions has accused the DP of being involved in the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal.

The Sh21 billion dams scandal which is currently being probed by the DCI has elicited exchange of bitter words between the Deputy President and Odinga, as it has become a topic of discussion in any function attended by either of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Led by Waithaka MCA Anthony Kiragu, the members have expressed displeasure in the manner in which Odinga has continued to implicate Ruto in the scandal, without tabling any evidence.

“We are deeply concerned in the manner in which the opposition, led by Raila Odinga is insulting, disrespecting and casting aspersions against the DP. We therefore demand respect for the DP and the Jubilee Party,” stated Kiragu.

Kiragu further stated that the Deputy President has an obligation and is mandated to understand and articulate government’s projects while defending the Jubilee manifesto.

Nominated MCA Leah Naikanae said they are behind President’s fight against corruption but said the fight shouldn’t be used as a tool for witch-hunting.

“We must be mindful not to use corruption as a tool of witch hunting, it’s really sad that every day it’s about Ruto it has also become a norm to Raila Odinga cast aspersions against the DP and if this is how we are going to fight corruption, then as a country we are really losing it,” said Naikanae.

The just concluded Sixth Devolution Conference provided a stage for the two to exchange bitter words to each over the ongoing dams scandal with Odinga on Tuesday questioning Ruto’s interest in the whole issue and why he was quick in dismissing the loss of colossal sums of money meant for the construction of two dams in Elgeyo-Marakwet.

Ruto who closed the conference on Thursday responded to Odinga that indeed he has a big interest in the dams because President Uhuru Kenyatta and him had put the construction of the dams in the Jubilee manifesto, saying that he would have failed as the Deputy President if he did not pay attention to the numbers being mentioned.

He said the construction of dams was particularly vital to the government’s commitment to food, security and healthcare, noting that inadequate access to clean water continued to hinder the fight against water borne diseases.

President Kenyatta who opened the conference on Monday, asked those who know anybody had stolen to instead of shouting in funerals, fundraisers or conferences to submit their petitions to the investigative agencies.