Museveni to become first visiting President to take SGR Thursday

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 27 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni will be the first visiting Head of State to ride on the Standard Gauge Railway when he uses the railway service from Mombasa to Nairobi Thursday.

Museveni, who is being hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa, said the SGR has significantly cut the time it takes to transport goods from the Port of Mombasa to Nairobi.

He has said that the railway service and the oil pipeline will further ease the transportation of goods to Uganda.

On his part, President Kenyatta has said the Kenya and Uganda have agreed to form a border commission that will look into how the contentious island of Migingo will be managed for the benefit of both countries.

