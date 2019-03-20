MPs endorse Magoha’s nomination as Education CS

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Members of Parliament have expressed confidence in Education Cabinet Secretary nominee George Magoha noting that he is best suited to steer the operations of the ministry.

While debating the report prepared by the Committee on Appointments that vetted Magoha, the lawmakers led by Leader of Minority John Mbadi appraised the former University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor as a man of intellect who was equal to the task.

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa said he was optimistic Magoha would forge a cordial working relationship with education stakeholders especially unions who have overtime proved to be resistant to changes in the learning sector.

MPs Jimmy Angwenyi, David Sankok, Millie Odhiambo and Babu Owino said Magoha’s ability to lead has been proved and tested overtime and thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for making the right decision.

Magoha’s endorsement by the House now awaits his formal appointment by President Kenyatta to become the successor of Ambassador Amina Mohamed who was moved to the Sports Ministry.