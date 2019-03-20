MP’s Bill seeks life sentences for graft suspects

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – A Bill in which Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro wants corruption classified as a capital offence has formally been introduced in the National Assembly after it underwent the First Reading stage of the law-making process.

In his amendments to the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, the first-term MP argues crimes related to corruption fall within the threshold of capital offences such as manslaughter and robbery with violence, which in most cases is punishable by life imprisonment.

The legislator also proposed that enhanced fines and timelines be introduced in the law so that all corruption cases be heard and determined within three months.

The amendment comes as the government steps up the war against the rampant corruption in the public service following the arrest and arraignment in court of high-profile personalities including Principal Secretaries, heads of state agencies and governors among others.