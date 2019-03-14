MP Babu Owino barred from Magoha approval hearing

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has barred Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino from participating in the approval hearing for Education Cabinet Secretary nominee Professor George Magoha.

Muturi who chairs the National Assembly Committee on Appointments which is currently underway ruled that Owino’s request to be incorporated in the session as the friend of the committee was unprocedural since he did not write to his office seeking permission.

According to the House Standing order 195, a non-member of a committee wishing to participate in a session should write to the Speaker of the House 24 hours prior to the start of the session.

In his Executive Order Number 3, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Magoha to head the Education docket after he moved Ambassador Amina Mohamed to the Sports Ministry following the sacking of Rashid Echesa.

Magoha who served as the Chair of the Kenya National Examination Council appears before the 28 member committee led by Muturi with a lot of confidence having been accredited for spearheading robust reforms in the conduct of national examinations in the country with his then boss and now Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.