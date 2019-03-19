Mombasa County Assembly impeaches Joho’s Transport Executive

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 19 – Mombasa County Assembly members on Tuesday afternoon impeached the County Transport Executive Tawfiq Balala.

The MCAs made real their threat to impeach Balala, even after Governor Hassan Joho came to his defence.

The motion, which was moved by Jomvu Kuu MCA Athman Shebe, accused Balala of incompetence and gross violation of the Constitution.

According to majority of the MCAs, the Transport Executive has failed to ensure there is sufficient street lighting despite his department being allocated huge amount of money.

They also accused Balala of failing to manage revenue collection generated from county advertising department and parking fees.

“There was 0.3 per cent decline in revenue collection from the aforementioned activities in the financial year 2017/18 under the leadership of Tawfiq Balala,” said Shebe.

The MCAs also accused Balala of incomplete projects that have overlapped financial years.

They said his department had been allocated Sh891 million in the 2017/18 financial year and was increased to Sh1.7 billion by the supplementary budget, but most projects have stalled.

The MCAs unanimously agreed that Balala is arrogant and has failed to honour summonses.

“He has also failed to submit quarterly reports to the County Assembly to enable the Assembly discharge its oversight role to the Executive,” said Shebe.

Two weeks ago, Joho came out to the public accusing the MCAs of blackmailing his Executive Members with impeachment threats.

Joho vowed to protect all his County Executive Members.

The Governor went ahead and threatened to call for the dissolution of Mombasa County government if the MCAs continue pushing for removal of some County Executive Members.

An exercise to collect signatures from Mombasa residents to dissolve the county government is underway by a lobby group called Fagia Bunge.

However, Joho has distanced himself from the lobby group, saying he is not aware of its existence when he appeared before the Senate on Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon, only one MCA Lucy Chizi of Mtopanga stood before the Assembly to oppose the motion.

Those who supported the motion include; Charles Kitula (Frere Town), Fahad Kassim (Mjambere), Murfad Amur (Old Town) among others.