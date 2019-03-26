Met Dept issues heavy rains advisory in North Eastern

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in North Eastern Kenya from Tuesday.

Through an advisory, the department revealed that the rains which will be in Wajir, Garissa, Mandera, Isiolo and Marsabit counties will continue until Thursday.

“The heavy rainfall is likely to continue on Thursday March 28, 2019 over the northern parts of Wajir and Marsabit counties,” it stated.

It further indicated that the it will be of more than 30mm in 24 hours.

It stated that moderate wet weather is also expected over the Western parts of the country and the Central Highlands.