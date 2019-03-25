Matiangi says Sh700mn saved by buying police uniforms locally

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says the government is saving over Sh700 million in the local production of the new police uniforms by the National Youth Service.

Speaking when he led top government officials to inspect the production progress, the CS said he is happy with the progress so far, with the production of 1000 pairs per day.

“I am happy to be a Kenyan. If we don’t build our country if we do not build it. I am asking all my cabinet colleagues who need uniforms to make them from here,” he said.

He was accompanied by Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia who stressed the need for all government departments to embrace the culture of buying locally to support local industries and Kenyans.