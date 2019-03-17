Man commits suicide after killing his daughter in Kitui

Shares

, KITUI, Kenya Mar 17 – A man committed suicide in Kitui on Saturday night, after killing his 6-year-old daughter, in what locals blamed on domestic wrangles.

The 27-year-old is reported to have slit the girl’s throat using a kitchen knife, just outside their house, before he tried to escape.

“He committed murder last (Saturday) night and went into hiding but angry residents of Kibwea village did not sleep hunting him down,” said Mutomo deputy County Commissioner Jacob Ouma.

He said to have quarreled with his wife who lives in Mombasa before the incident, but not much detail was offered.

On Sunday morning, villagers traced him to Kamukenge hill.

“They surrounded him but he managed to escape and threw himself down the hill. He broke his neck, legs,” Ouma said, “He couldn’t survive. He was critically injured because the body was in pieces.”

Both bodies were taken to Mutomo hospital mortuary.