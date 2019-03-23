Makueni family buries soil from Ethiopia plane crash site

Shares

, MAKUENI, Kenya, Mar 23 – A sombre mood engulfed a family in Makueni when they buried soil from the site of the Ethiopian Airline crash.

The ‘burial’ of Anne Mukui took place at Kitise village in Makueni.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emotions ran high when Mukui’s family led by her husband Simon Munyao and three children eulogised her as a loving woman and who had great expectations in life.

The children she left behind are aged 7, 5 and 1 year.

“I had proposed we accompany her for holiday as she went to work in Italy but she said we plan for another time. Now we would be talking be of five dead people,” he added weeping.

The soil that was buried in a tiny coffin was picked from Ethiopia after the husband travelled there in hope of getting her remains.

“The children and I were on the fateful day waiting for Anne at JKIA only to get a call that the plane that she had boarded had crashed,” Munyao narrated.