Magoha’s nomination as Education CS approved by House Committee

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – Professor George Magoha’s nomination to the position of Education Cabinet Secretary has been approved by the House Committee on Appointments.

House Minority Leader John Mbadi submitted the report and recommendations following the approval hearings it held with the nominee on Thursday last week.

The full House will now consider the committee recommendations on Wednesday.

When he appeared before the 28-member committee, Magoha said he was best placed to steer the operations of the Education ministry owing to his vast experience of being a performer who gets things done.

If approved, Magoha will succeed Ambassador Amina Mohamed who was moved to the Sports docket after the then holder Rashid Echesa was sacked by President Uhuru Kenyatta in his Executive Order Number 3.