Magoha to take over as Education CS after taking oath of office

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Professor George Magoha is set to take over as Education Cabinet Secretary after taking oath of office at State House, Nairobi.

Magoha was sworn-in by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta and a host of other top State officials.

Tuesday’s swearing-in of the practicing surgeon follows Parliament’s approval of a report by the committee on appointments that was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

During his vetting, Magoha told the 28-member committee that he will be thorough and precise in ensuring that the ongoing reforms in the education sector remain on course.

Among the notable changes he will pursue include implementation of the new curriculum that some of the key educational stakeholders like unions have opposed.

He categorically stated that during his tenure both in public and private sector he has never encountered failure and vowed that the same was bound to replicate itself if confirmed.

His declaration is however set to be tested with the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) drawing the first dagger in ensuring that the implantation of the new curriculum hits a snag.

Led by Secretary General and nominated MP Wilson Sossion, the union argues that the program has not be well thought out even as Magoha insists that all is set for its implementation.

Magoha told the Muturi-led committee that if implemented, the new curriculum will solve the perennial problem of unemployment in the country.

Magoha pledged to work closely work with the likes of Sossion in ensuring that all parties are in board to ensure that its implementation hits 100 per cent.

He has previously served as the Chairman of the Kenya National Examinations Council which he joined from the University of Nairobi where he was Vice Chancellor and will be taking over from Amina Mohamed who was re-deployed to the Sports docket.

He becomes the fourth Cabinet Secretary to serve in the Education docket in President Kenyatta’s tenure since he was elected in 2013, with Professor Jacob Kaimenyi, Fred Matiangi and Ambassador Mohamed having been re-deployed to serve in different capacities in government.

