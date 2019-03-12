Magistrate Chesang 3 others set for mental tests in husband’s murder case

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Mar 12 – Nyeri Senior Resident Pauline Omungala Chesang has been arraigned in court over the murder of her husband lawyer Robert Chesang.

Pauline appeared in court alongside three other suspects and will remain in remand at the Athi River Police Station.

The other co-accused Rtd Sergeant Richard Moru (NIS) Lawrence Lempesi and Police Constable Peter Maundu Mbithi will be remanded at Machakos GK Prison.

Machakos Deputy Registrar Kipchumba Kenei, directed all accused to be escorted to the Mathare Hospital for medical assessments and reports filed.

The court also directed an advocate be appointed pro bono for Sergeant Moru and Lempesi.

Pauline has been held at the Athi River Police Station since March 5 after Mavoko Magistrate Elvis Michieka ordered all the accused be detained for nine days to allow police conclude investigations.

Lawyer Chesang was found murdered at his Lukenya home on February 17.