, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23- Detectives are calling on members of public who may have lost their laptops in the recent past to report to the DCI Headquarters on Kiambu road.

This is after they recovered more than 20 laptops at a shop in Kimathi House.

Detectives were tracing a stolen MacBook laptop when they stumbled on them.

One suspect has since been arrested and is set to be arraigned on Monday.