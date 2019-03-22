Kisumu doctors call off strike that was to begin midnight Friday

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 22 – The Kisumu County Government has moved with speed to stall an impending doctors’ strike that was scheduled to kick off Friday midnight.

The County Secretary Olang’o Onudi announced that the county has committed to implement the doctors’ Collective Bargain Agreement (CBA).

Onudi says the CBA signed between state department of health, Council of Governors, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union and the County Governments in 2017 will be implemented in totality.

He says all doctors will be promoted by July 31, 2019 since the County Government has factored in the next budget adequate funds for their salaries.

All doctors who are currently being paid through the voucher system will be included in the staff payroll by April 30, 2019.

In a statement signed by Onudi and a representative of the doctors’ union, the County Government promised doctors will be included in the comprehensive NHIF scheme by May.

Doctors whose arrears are pending will be paid by end of this month.

KMPDU Nyanza branch chairman Kevin Osuri had announced Thursday that the strike was to commence Friday if the county failed to adhere to their demands.