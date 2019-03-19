Kisii based NIS officer reported missing since last Tuesday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – Police are investigating the disappearance of a National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer who is based in Kisii after he went missing.

According to a report filed by his wife, the officer who was last seen last Tuesday is in charge of the Kisii South Sub County office.

The report further stated that his wife communicated with him at about 8.00am on the said date when he confirmed that he had reached his place of work.

“Missing person report. It was reported by one Faith Nyawira Kigundu c/o 0723837609 a resident of Umoja Nairobi that her husband namely Erick Brian Okumu a Luo male adult aged 34 years currently in charge National Intelligence Service,Kisii South Sub County went missing on 12th March 2019 at unknown time,” it pointed out.

“She lastly communicated with him at around 0800 hours while in Nairobi UMoja One Estate where he Brian confirmed to have arrived at his work place.Since then his where abouts is unknown and efforts to trace him are underway.”

