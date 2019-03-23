Kilimani ‘Spider-Man’ finally caught by police

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – After weeks of terrorising residents of Kilimani and Kileleshwa estates, a sole burglar with “special skills” of climbing walls has been nabbed by detectives.

The suspect was caught in the act at the Greenhouse building located on Ngong Road while in possession of pliers, laptops, a cutter, hacksaw and a rucksack.

After his arrest on Friday, police took him to court where they were granted eight days to hold him in custody pending investigations.

Detectives who spoke to Capital FM News were stunned by his skills of scaling his way up buildings.

“How he made it to the position where we caught him left us shocked,” a detective involved in the arrest and cannot be named because of his rank told Capital FM News.

Several similar incidents targeting apartments in Kilimani and Kileleshwa have been reported including one case when he is accused of stealing a safe loaded with cash.

Even with the arrest, detectives at Kilimani Police Division say they want to establish whether there is more than one ‘Spider -Man’.

On February 15, Capital FM News broke the story of the man after he stole a gun belonging to a foreigner some five days after stealing the safe loaded with cash.

Capital FM News is in the possession of CCTV footage, showing the man confidently tiptoeing from one house to another in the affected apartments.

He is also seen climbing the pillars effortlessly, floor after a floor, and even strolling for five minutes before he gets inside.